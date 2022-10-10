Say Sue Me Cover Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, & More On New 10th Anniversary EP

New Music October 10, 2022 10:55 AM By James Rettig
0

The South Korean rock band Say Sue Me are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new EP featuring a whole bunch of covers. The appropriately-titled 10 has their takes on Yo La Tengo’s “Season Of The Shark,” Pavement’s “Elevate Me Later,” Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End,” Silver Jews’ “Honk If You’re Lonely,” Grandaddy’s “A.M. 180,” and Guided By Voices’ “Smothered In Hugs.” Also included are two rearrangements of Say Sue Me’s own songs, “Bad Habit” and “Old Town.” Check the EP out below.

The 10 EP is out now.

James Rettig Staff

