Meg Baird – “Will You Follow Me Home?”

New Music October 11, 2022 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
Psych-folk veteran Meg Baird will return this January with a new solo LP, her first since 2015. For Furling, Baird worked closely with Charlie Saufley, her longtime collaborator, partner, and Heron Oblivion bandmate. Its lead single and penultimate track “Will You Follow Me Home?” is an immersive acoustic groove with an airy lead vocal, propulsive bass, and drums that slap. It’s paired with an impressionistic video by Rachael Cassells, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ashes, Ashes”
02 “Star Hill Song”
03 “Ship Captains”
04 “Cross Bay”
05 “Twelve Saints”
06 “Unnamed Drives”
07 “The Saddest Verses”
08 “Will You Follow Me Home?”
09 “Wreathing Days”

Furling is out 1/27/23 on Drag City.

Chris DeVille

