Chicago’s Oozing Wound play violently abrasive music steeped in punk, metal, and noise. They’ll have another album of it this winter: We Cater To Cowards, out in January on Thrill Jockey, is preceded today by lead single “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em).” It’s gruesome and intense, like In Utero if Nirvana had taken the task of alienating frat bros a lot more seriously. Let it lacerate you below.

<a href="https://oozingwound.bandcamp.com/album/we-cater-to-cowards">We Cater To Cowards by Oozing Wound</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bank Account Anxiety”

02 “Total Existence Failure”

03 “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em)”

04 “Hypnic Jerk”

05 “Crypto Fash”

06 “Between Cults”

07 “Chudly”

08 “Midlife Crisis Actor”

09 “Old Sludge”

10 “Face Without Eyes”

We Cater To Cowards is out 1/27/23 on Thrill Jockey.