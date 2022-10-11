Oozing Wound – “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em)”

New Music October 11, 2022 2:55 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Oozing Wound – “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em)”

New Music October 11, 2022 2:55 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Chicago’s Oozing Wound play violently abrasive music steeped in punk, metal, and noise. They’ll have another album of it this winter: We Cater To Cowards, out in January on Thrill Jockey, is preceded today by lead single “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em).” It’s gruesome and intense, like In Utero if Nirvana had taken the task of alienating frat bros a lot more seriously. Let it lacerate you below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bank Account Anxiety”
02 “Total Existence Failure”
03 “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em)”
04 “Hypnic Jerk”
05 “Crypto Fash”
06 “Between Cults”
07 “Chudly”
08 “Midlife Crisis Actor”
09 “Old Sludge”
10 “Face Without Eyes”

We Cater To Cowards is out 1/27/23 on Thrill Jockey.

Evan Jenkins

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

3 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

1 day ago 0

Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

3 days ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest