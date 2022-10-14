Margo Price – “Turn It On” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

A week from today, Sleater-Kinney will release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, featuring renditions of songs from 2017’s Dig Me Out by a range of artists including Wilco, St. Vincent, and Low. They already shared Courtney Barnett’s spin on “Words And Guitar” along with the album announcement, and today they’re back with Margo Price’s run through “Turn It On.” According to a tweet from S-K, it’s “a version which includes an instrument never before featured on an SK song (and we love it)” — presumably they’re referring to the banjo that can be heard plucking in the background here? Suss it out for yourself below.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is out 10/21.

