Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition

New Music October 14, 2022 12:09 AM By James Rettig
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)

The Nimrod 25th anniversary set has two limited editions: a 5xLP vinyl box set that comes with a 20-page book, a poster, a cloth patch, an slipmat, and a commemorative backstage pass; and a 3xCD box set that includes a booklet and the cloth patch and backstage pass.

Today, the band is sharing the demo of “You Irritate Me.” Listen below.

Nimrod DEMOS TRACKLIST:
01 “Nice Guys Finish Last”
02 “Place Inside My Head”
03 “The Grouch”
04 “Walking Alone”
05 “Jinx”
06 “Alison” (Elvis Costello Cover)
07 “Espionage”
08 “You Irritate Me”
09 “Tre Polka”
10 “When It’s Time”
11 “Desensitized”
12 “Chain Saw”
13 “Reject”
14 “Black Eyeliner”

Nimrod‘s 25th anniversary edition box set is available to pre-order here.

Nimrod Turns 20
