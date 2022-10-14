Megan Thee Stallion is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she’ll serve as the host and musical guest. In addition to doing the usual Thursday night promo (with cast member Heidi Gardner), Megan also appears in a pre-show sketch where she converses with a fully nude Sarah Sherman. “Sarah, bitch, do you know you are completely naked?” Megan says to Sarah, who stops by the rapper’s dressing room. “Let me be the first to tell you — your whole WAP is out,” Megan says. “It’s more of a DAB,” Sarah replies, clarifying, “Dry As A Bone.” Check out both clips below.