Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.

In his sit-down with host Jeff Glor, Strange talks about growing up all over the world in a religious family; he also recalls his first exposure to secular music, which happened to be *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Strange also talks about the first time he saw TV On The Radio, which turned out to be a major influence on his own music. “The first time I saw them, I’m on my mom’s couch channel-surfing, and the first thing I see are these three Black guys onstage, and they look kinda like me,” he says.

“If you look at it, the history of that music is rich with Black artists… But when you look at the alternative music scene, or the indie-rock scene, the guitar-driven scene of today, you don’t see a lot of Black people,” Strange expands. “There’s some great ones — you got your Brittany Howards, your Dev Hynes(es), your Frank Oceans… But it’s not a lot. I wanted to create music to assert that, ‘Not only do I belong here, but there’s a lot of history that would support that.'”

Watch Bartees Strange’s performances and interview below.