Customer are a new New York City band led by Nicola Leel, formerly of the UK group Doe, and rounded out by Greg Rutkin (one-time drummer of LVL UP and many an NYC band) and Mallory Hawk and Dave Medina, both part of the Double Double Whammy extended universe. Ahead of opening for Algernon Cadwallader on some reunion tour dates in the Northeast this weekend, Customer have shared their first-ever songs, “Floorboards” and “Absolutely Nothing.” Both are scurrying and lively and tangled post-punk songs, and you should check ’em out below.

<a href="https://customertheband.bandcamp.com/album/floorboards-absolutely-nothing">Floorboards / Absolutely Nothing by CUSTOMER</a>

tunes drop tomorrow

new tees are fire

come grab one this wknd on our dates w Algernon Cadwallader ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

10/21 – Brooklyn @ Warsaw

10/22 – Philly @ Union Transfer

10/23 – Boston @ Royalehttps://t.co/7zjYh96nyr pic.twitter.com/atiK9Y8lgS — CUSTOMER (@customertheband) October 19, 2022

“Floorboards” & “Absolutely Nothing” are out now.