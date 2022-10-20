Protection – “Still Love You”

Protection are a new duo made up of Chvrches Iain Cook and Sons & Daughters’ Scott Paterson. Though they’ve known each other for decades, by virtue of both being involved in the Glasgow music scene, they didn’t start making music together until last year during lockdown, as they told NME, and now they have “30 songs in various stages of completion” that are “all over the place — in a really exciting way.” The first of those, “Still Love You,” is out today.

‘’Still Love You’ just evolved naturally, but retrospectively I feel like it’s got parallels with early techno and house from the ‘80s,” Paterson said. “We weren’t referencing it at the time, but I can hear echoes of it now. We weren’t trying to be retro or pastiche, because I feel like it’s a really modern track.”

Check it out below.

