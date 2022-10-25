Quasi, the partnership of Portland rock veterans Sam Coomes (ex-Heatmiser) and Janet Weiss (ex-Sleater-Kinney), will soon return with the excellently named new album Breaking The Balls Of History. They recorded it with producer John Goodmanson, a fellow Pacific Northwest music lifer, and it’ll be released this winter on the region’s foremost indie label, Sub Pop.

Lead single “Queen Of Ears” finds Coomes and Weiss bashing away on their keyboard and drums, respectively, lending a raw edge to an otherwise bright and poppy song. The backing vocals are clutch on this one. So is director Patrick Stanton’s video, which does a lot with a little and lets the duo’s personalities shine. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Last Long Laugh”

02 “Back In Your Tree”

03 “Queen Of Ears”

04 “Gravity”

05 “Shitty Is Pretty”

06 “Riots & Jokes”

07 “Breaking The Balls Of History”

08 “Doomscrollers”

09 “Inbetweenness”

10 “Nowheresville”

11 “Rotten Wrock”

12 “The Losers Win”

Breaking The Balls Of History is out 2/10 on Sub Pop.