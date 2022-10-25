Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian.

The Pittsburgh band started just a few months earlier than that, in the spring of 2021, as a collaboration between Ryan Walchonski and Sebastian Kinsler that soon grew to include Jake Kelley and Lydia Slocum. Hayday followed their first Modern Tourism EP, and it’s a collagist, blown-out take on rock music with bright melodies and a scurrying intensity.

The Hayday reissue contains a new recording from the group, “Dog Song 2,” a full-band version “Dog Song (Wet Jeans),” one of the early collaborations between Kinsler and Slocum. Hayday track “Chores” also got an official music video. Check all that and the album out below.

<a href="https://feeblelittlehorse.bandcamp.com/album/hayday-2">Hayday by feeble little horse</a>

TOUR DATES:

12/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

12/29 Washington, DC @ The Pocket

01/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

01/02 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

01/03 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

01/05 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

Hayday is out now via Saddle Creek and the band’s own Unstable label.