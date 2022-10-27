We last heard from Eva Moolchan, the DC-based post-punk musician who records as Sneaks, when she released her 2020 album Happy Birthday. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that LP with a new five-song collection called The Eva EP. The first track that she’s shared is more of a sketch than a song. It’s an ominous minute-long track called “Boxed In,” and it’s got a largely static video that Moolchan directed herself.

In a press release, Moolchan says:

The Eva EP is an audio tape of songs I made in January of 2021. Some songs stem from Asteroid Eva, the thesis film I made for my film and video studies at MICA. “Boxed In” is about the idea of staying in from COVID-19 pandemic quarantine but knowing that you want to travel at some point. I guess that was the idea of the whole EP. There are some songs about dancing, having fun, boundaries with relationships, and ultimately creating a better future for myself.

The Eva EP is out 11/18 on Merge.