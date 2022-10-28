Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It’s almost Halloween so I took Weyes Blood costume shopping. Did you know Weyes Blood is a fan of spooky stuff? You probably knew. I accidentally had the fake knife we used as a mic in my back pocket when I went to the Steve Lacy concert immediately after our shoot and security at T5 were like 🤨. Watch the video below so we can justify making more videos.

