Taylor Swift Removes Scale Reading “Fat” From “Anti-Hero” Video After Criticism

Taylor Swift has removed a few frames from the music video for Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero” that showed her stepping on a bathroom scale that then read “fat” after facing criticism online that accused her of being fatphobic for portraying being fat as a bad thing. The singer promoted the “Anti-Hero” music video, which she directed herself, by saying: “Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.”

The controversy made it all the way to the talk show The VIew, where the hosts ended up defending Swift and pointed out that Swift has talked about struggling with an eating disorder in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The music video has been edited on Apple Music already, though the edit has not made its way to YouTube just yet, where naturally most people will watch.