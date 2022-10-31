Celebrate Halloween With Bad Manor’s Campy Lo-Fi Metal Behemoth THE HAUNTING

In the April edition of our monthly metal column The Black Market, we profiled the Ordo Vampyr Orientis, a mysterious collective who seem to be having a fucking blast making spooky lo-fi metal albums with delightfully elaborate fictional backstories. Here’s how they explained themselves in the interview:

There are many active participants in our Circle whose works have manifested as BAT MAGIC and BEASTIAL MAJESTY, and soon BAD MANOR will enter the fold. There are more projects whose existence will be made public at our discretion. The Ordo Vampyr Orientis has a greater concept which will be unveiled over time and only to those who pay attention. The only qualifier is that you are telling a piece of the grander Ordo Vampyr Orientis tale. What started with BAT MAGIC grew as we found more who were attuned to our secrets and forbidden knowledge. For example, Beastial Majesty exists without Vespertine Screech’s input but is no less important to the narrative. All will be revealed in time. We present everything to the consumer: visuals, lyrics, sound. It’s up to them to figure it out.

Bad Manor has indeed entered the fold today. Comprising five lengthy, organ-splattered songs,

THE HAUNTING is worth the price of admission for the accompanying Bandcamp description alone. The music is pretty spectacular too, if you’re into black metal with a sense of camp recorded at properly kvlt fidelity levels. Take it away, Stephen R.C. Sicreeve:

THE HOUSE, THE SUBJECT OF MY STUDIES, WENT OUT IN A BLAZE TODAY. I THINK I COULD HEAR IT SCREAMING. AFTER DISCOVERING THE GUESTBOOK AND ITS RECORDED APPENDICES IN A HIDDEN CHAMBER, I VOWED TO MAKE THE STORY PUBLIC, BUT THIS PLACE, THIS HAVEN OF EVIL AND SADNESS, COULD NO LONGER STAND. THE MANOR MOCKED ME, WALLS BREATHING AS IF THIS PLACE OF WOOD AND BRICK WERE LAUGHING, AS I ENTERED WITH A JUG OF GASOLINE. I RECALL THE MANY SEANCES I CONDUCTED HERE. MY ASSOCIATE, PROFESSOR RADA S. LAZARESCU, RECORDED MY SESSIONS AS A MEDIUM. WE RECALLED HAUNTINGS IN THE MANOR THROUGHOUT HISTORY, DATING BACK TO ITS INITIAL POSSESSION BY THE SPIRIT. IT WAS A VIOLENT PERIOD OF TIME. PROFESSOR LAZARESCU IS NO LONGER WITH US. I FOUND HIM IN THE STATUE GARDEN, SWAYING IN ITS MIDST. IT WAS THEN THAT I KNEW THE HOUSE MUST DIE. FILLING EVERY ROOM, I HALLUCINATED PREVIOUS HAUNTINGS, OTHERS WHOSE SOULS WERE PERMANENTLY TRAPPED HERE. I DARED NOT ENTER ONE, FOR ITS MANY JUDGING GAZES WOULD DRAW ME MAD IF I EVEN ATTEMPTED EYE CONTACT WITH ONE OF ITS PAINTED RESIDENTS. I SET THE SPARK. I SET THE HOUSE ABLAZE. IT DID NOT EXPECT SUCH A WORTHY FOE, BUT I WAS PREPARED. MY YEARS OF RESEARCH LED ME TO THIS MOMENT, AND IT FELL UPON ME TO END THIS LIVING DAMNATION. I TOOK IT UPON MYSELF TO CAREFULLY RECREATE THE GUESTBOOK AND RECORDINGS I FOUND WITHIN THE HOUSE SO THAT ITS STORY MAY LIVE ON, AS THE SPIRIT WHICH INHABITED IT, THE ARCHITECT, IS HUNGRY. MY STORY IS WOEFULLY SHORT. HE WILL FIND ME. LET THIS COLLECTION BE A WARNING. -STEPHEN R.C. SICREEVE, 16 OCTOBER 2021

And then there’s the credits:

THE HAUNTING IS A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT BETWEEN SEANCES CONDUCTED BY:

STEPHEN R.C. SICREEVE – PROFESSIONAL SPIRIT MEDIUM

MONSIEUR MALEDICTION – VESSEL PHANTASMIQUE

DOCUMENTED BY:

THE LATE PROFESSOR RADA S. LAZARESCU FURTHER ORCHESTRATED BY:

THE IMPALER

THE GHASTLY VRYKOLAK

THE HAUNTED STRIGOI

AND

PHALLUS A. BLAZE AS THE SKINNER OF CATS

Phallus A. Blaze! ‘Tis the season for the Ordo Vampyr Orientis, y’all. Stream THE HAUNTING below.

<a href="https://ordovampyrorientis.com/album/the-haunting">THE HAUNTING by BAD MANOR</a>

THE HAUNTING is out now on Ordo Vampyr Orientis.