In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/blue-tx-ave">Blue TX Ave. by coma regalia</a>