Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)

New Music October 31, 2022 10:13 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)

New Music October 31, 2022 10:13 AM By Chris DeVille
0

In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

2 days ago 0

Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Dead At 63

2 days ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover

3 days ago 0

Patti Smith’s “Rock N Roll N****r” Removed From Streaming Services

4 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest