Cheekface Share New B-Sides EP Don’t Ask

New Music November 2, 2022 9:14 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The relentlessly and self-consciously quirky Los Angeles indie rock trio Cheekface released Too Much To Ask in August, and we named it Album Of The Week. Today they’re back with Don’t Ask, an EP compiling three B-sides from the project. Greg Katz’s talky lyrics continue to paint a portrait of banal modern life so depressing you can only laugh (“These aren’t gym shorts — they’re athleisure!”) and his string of absurd indignities is carried along by further party-rocking propulsion from Amanda Tannen and Mark “Echo” Edwards. It’s a free country, baby, so listen below, but be warned that some of you will end up asking, “Why’d they put the headache so close to my brain?”

Chris DeVille Staff

