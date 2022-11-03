The New Judee Sill Documentary Trailer Featuring Adrianne Lenker, Weyes Blood, Fleet Foxes, & More

0

On November 13, a new documentary about 1970s singer/songwriter Judee Sill will premiere in New York as part of the 2022 DOC NYC Festival. Titled Lost Angel: The Genius Of Judee Sill features interviews with Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Shawn Colvin, and David Geffen (who discovered Sill), as well as younger musicians such as Adrianne Lenker, Weyes Blood, and Fleet Foxes.

Signed to Geffen’s Asylum Records, Sill released two albums in the early ’70s before dying of a drug overdose in 1979 at the age of 35. The film examines Sill’s early life and music as well as her personal struggles with addiction and being incarcerated. Watch the trailer below.

