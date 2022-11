London dance trio PVA have only just released their debut album BLUSH last month. They’re currently touring through the UK and Europe, playing in London tomorrow night (November 3) and wrapping up Thanksgiving week in Madrid, Spain. Tonight, PVA have shared a brand-new cover of Big Thief’s “Not” (from Big Thief’s 2019 album Two Hands) as part of a BBC Radio 1 Session for Jack Saunders. Listen to PVA covering Big Thief below.

BLUSH is out now via Ninja Tune.