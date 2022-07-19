The London trio PVA made waves back in 2019 when they released their debut single, “Divine Intervention,” which was produced by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey and provided a similar bent as their contemporaries like Squid and Black Midi but to dancier ends. They followed that up in 2020 with the Toner EP, their first for Ninja Tune, and today the band is announcing their first full-length album, BLUSH.

New single “Hero Man” offers up a throbbing hook about an incapability to do anything (“Can’t eat, can’t sleep, can’t go to work out, can’t leave”) and a gliding, insistent rhythm. The band’s Ella Harris says that the song is “an expression of this frustrated anger at masculinity and a resentment at being unable to free yourself from that and explore the world.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Untethered”

02 “Kim”

03 “Hero Man”

04 “Interlude”

05 “Bunker”

06 “Comfort Eating”

07 “The Individual”

08 “Bad Dad”

09 “Transit”

10 “Seven” (Feat. Tony Njoku)

11 “Soup”

BLUSH is out 10/14 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.