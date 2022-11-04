Watch Tones And I Cover Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down”

News November 3, 2022 9:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Tones And I Cover Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down”

News November 3, 2022 9:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Australia pop performer Tones And I (real name Toni Watson) has released a handful of songs since dropping her 2021 debut album Welcome To The Madhouse. Back in March, she released the song “Eyes Don’t Lie,” and in July she shared a collaboration with Macklemore, “Chant.” In August, she put out “Charlie.” All are expected to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, which doesn’t have a release date yet. Today, Tones And I shared a cover of Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down,” which appeared on 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The cover starts minimally, with Tones And I singing to piano, but it quickly expands with string players and a full chorus behind her. Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

3 days ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More

3 days ago 0

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

2 days ago 0

Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa 2023 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest