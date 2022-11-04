Australia pop performer Tones And I (real name Toni Watson) has released a handful of songs since dropping her 2021 debut album Welcome To The Madhouse. Back in March, she released the song “Eyes Don’t Lie,” and in July she shared a collaboration with Macklemore, “Chant.” In August, she put out “Charlie.” All are expected to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, which doesn’t have a release date yet. Today, Tones And I shared a cover of Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down,” which appeared on 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The cover starts minimally, with Tones And I singing to piano, but it quickly expands with string players and a full chorus behind her. Watch below.