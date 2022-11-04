Mariah The Scientist – “Bout Mine”

Mariah The Scientist – “Bout Mine”

The latest single from rising Atlanta R&B star Mariah The Scientist is here. On “Bout Mine,” Mariah floats over a lurching, shimmering WondaGurl beat marked by sharp staccato digital bass blasts. It’s a song about making things right and sticking to your word, with a video by Cam Busby that both complicates and elaborates upon the message. “See, love is a pretty strong word,” Mariah writes in a press release. “You don’t say it if you don’t mean it. You don’t play with it. You live for it. But there’s a thin line between love and loyalty, and loyalty… I’ll die for.” Watch below.

