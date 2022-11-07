Two years ago, the heavy Texan alt-rockers Narrow Head impressed a whole lot of people with their album 12th House Rock. Today, the band has announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called Moments Of Clarity, set to arrive early next year. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, and it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, as touring guitarist Kora Puckett is now a permanent member of the band.

Along with the album announcement, Narrow Head have also shared the Moments Of Clarity title track, a reverb-rich emo-grunge stomper with some serious force behind it. On the song, frontman Jacob Duarte wails about emotional distance over the band’s churn. In director Katayoon Yousefbigloo, Duarte is haunted by the specter of a woman who keeps appearing around him mysteriously. Below, check out the video and the Moments Of Clarity tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Real”

02 “Moments Of Clarity”

03 “Sunday”

04 “Trepanation”

05 “Breakup Song”

06 “Fine Day”

07 “Caroline”

08 “The World”

09 “Gearhead”

10 “Flesh & Solitude”

11 “The Comedown”

12 “Soft To Touch”

Moments Of Clarity is out 2/10 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here, and check out our 2020 feature on Narrow Head here.