isomonstrosity – “Take Me Back” (Feat. Empress Of & Bryce Dessner)

New Music November 9, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

isomonstrosity – “Take Me Back” (Feat. Empress Of & Bryce Dessner)

New Music November 9, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

A couple months back, the group isomonstrosity — which is made up of producer Johan Lenox, composer Ellen Reid, and conductor Yuga Cohler — announced their self-titled debut album, which is out next week. The album has a large roster of guest stars; Danny Brown and 645AR were featured on lead single “Careful What You Wish For.” Today, the collective is back with a new song, “Take Me Back,” which features Empress Of and a piano composition from the National’s Bryce Dessner.

“This track had a long journey,” Reid said in a statement. “At first we had Empress Of’s vocal line over a pop track, but I felt like it needed something less conspicuous to evoke the mood we were going for. After a few conversations, we threw the vocal line over Bryce Dessner’s hypnotic piano line, and we were immediately excited about this direction.”

“We made the song through text and email, typical of 2020,” Empress Of shared. “I was starving to go out and be surrounded by people and I feel like you can hear that energy on this piece of music. It’s an unconventional song for an unconventional time in all our lives.”

“At the very start of the pandemic, I had my first sustained break in travel and touring in over 15 years,” Dessner said. “The request from my friends Johan and Ellen to write music, any music, which would be collaged into this larger isomonstrosity project gave me something to meditate on in that moment of quiet. I wrote several simple little pieces including this piano excerpt. Through processing they’ve transformed it into something surprising and beautiful to hear the amazing Empress Of on the track.”

Listen below.

isomonstrosity is out 11/18 on Brassland.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest