Gina Birch – “Wish I Was You” (Feat. Thurston Moore)

New Music November 8, 2022 9:13 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Gina Birch — the bassist for the much-loved post-punk band the Raincoats — released her first-ever solo single, “Feminist Song.” Now Birch is announcing her debut solo album, I Play My Bass Loud, which will be out on Third Man Records in February.

“The album distills my years of musical, political, and artistic life with these genre-breaking songs,” Birch noted in a statement. “It’s a personal diary using sounds and lyrics, full of fun, rage, and storytelling.”

Today, she’s sharing new single “Wish I Was You,” which was co-written and co-produced by Youth and features guitar from Thurston Moore. Check out a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I Play My Bass Loud”
02 “And Then It Happened”
03 “Wish I Was You”
04 “Big Mouth”
05 “Pussy Riot”
06 “I Am Rage”
07 “I Will Never Wear Stilettos”
08 “Dance Like A Demon”
09 “Digging Down”
10 “Feminist Song”
11 “Let’s Go Crazy”

I Play My Bass Loud is out 2/24 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

