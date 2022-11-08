Gina Birch – “Wish I Was You” (Feat. Thurston Moore)
Last year, Gina Birch — the bassist for the much-loved post-punk band the Raincoats — released her first-ever solo single, “Feminist Song.” Now Birch is announcing her debut solo album, I Play My Bass Loud, which will be out on Third Man Records in February.
“The album distills my years of musical, political, and artistic life with these genre-breaking songs,” Birch noted in a statement. “It’s a personal diary using sounds and lyrics, full of fun, rage, and storytelling.”
Today, she’s sharing new single “Wish I Was You,” which was co-written and co-produced by Youth and features guitar from Thurston Moore. Check out a video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “I Play My Bass Loud”
02 “And Then It Happened”
03 “Wish I Was You”
04 “Big Mouth”
05 “Pussy Riot”
06 “I Am Rage”
07 “I Will Never Wear Stilettos”
08 “Dance Like A Demon”
09 “Digging Down”
10 “Feminist Song”
11 “Let’s Go Crazy”
I Play My Bass Loud is out 2/24 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.