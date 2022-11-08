Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq has announced a new EP, Live At Sydney Opera House, which was recorded during a performance in the Utzon Room at … you guessed it, the Sydney Opera House. The EP contains her singing a cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson,” a track first included on her 2002 album Songs and then redone for 2006’s Begin To Hope.

“Samson is a very important song to me, being a greek woman with a moustache and hairy arms I was always bullied in school about being different, but then I heard Samson and it completely changed my perspective of my body,” Maq said. “I started playing that song when I was 15 and it always brought me back to my power.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Embarassing Heart”

02 “Living Alone”

03 “Neighbour”

04 “Cold Summer”

05 “Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)

The Live At Sydney Opera House EP is out 12/2.