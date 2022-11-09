DAGR & Cherry Glazerr – “Texas”

New Music November 9, 2022 1:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

DAGR & Cherry Glazerr – “Texas”

New Music November 9, 2022 1:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

LA-based duo Ceci Gomez and Veronika Jane Wyman make hip-hop-leaning experimental dance music under the name DAGR. Earlier this year they released their sophomore album Fade On Black, which featured collabs with the likes of Lunice, Portugal. The Man, and living meme Rebecca Black. Today they’re back with “Texas,” a new song created in conjunction with fellow Los Angeles act Cherry Glazerr, the oft-morphing indie rock band led by Clementine Creevy. It has kind of a late-’90s movie-soundtrack trip-hop vibe, and it’s seeing release through the Hardly Art Singles Series.

A statement from DAGR:

We wrote “Texas” in the 100-degree heat of Palm Springs on a psychedelic golf course. We’re both from Texas and initially wrote it as a love letter to the absurdity of our home state. Cherry Glazerr transformed our ode to alt-metal into a beautiful love song. “Texas” has quickly become one of our favorite records, and getting to experiment in a new genre with Clem felt truly special.

And here’s a word from Creevy:

I went over to Ceci and V’s studio and laid down vox for “Texas,” and it was sick. I love the music that they’re making together right now. It’s so fun and unique. It’s what the world needs right now. I like rememberer venting to them about boys in between takes, and they were super fucking cool about it. I love how this track just makes me feel free and sexy. Like a crazy little butterfly with a rattlesnake alter ego.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

4 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

3 days ago 0

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

1 day ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

2 days ago 0

Alanis Morissette Says She Bailed On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Because Of Sexist Production Environment

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest