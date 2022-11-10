Kid Cudi Calls Out “Toxic” Fans Complaining About His SoundCloud Song Removal

Kid Cudi is beefing with his fans over his choice to remove a song from SoundCloud. “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece,” a fan tweeted today with a SoundCloud screenshot. “U know i released this officially right?” Cudi replied in a tweet of his own. Another fan replied: “The OG version on SoundCloud hits different.” That, apparently, was too much for Cudi, who wrote back, “Taking it off.”

The song in question — “love.” — is no longer on Cudi’s SoundCloud account. The studio version, however, appears as a bonus track on Cudi’s greatest hits album The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, which came out in July.

“Anybody switchin up and talkin shit about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are,” Cudi wrote, defending his choice after fans protested harder. “Its one of the reason i dont want to do music anymore. (Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colors.”

“Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore,” he kept going. “Dont get it twisted either im happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone.”

Cudi ended: “I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now.”

