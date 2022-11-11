Last month, Rihanna unveiled her first single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.” Tonight, on the eve of the film’s release, Rihanna returns with a second movie track called “Born Again.” The piano ballad was written by The-Dream, who also wrote Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Both Wakanda Forever tracks will have to satiate the Navy for now — this week Rihanna told the Associated Press that her new album wouldn’t be out anytime soon, though she does have a “special project” in the works, as well as, you know, leading the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Listen to “Born Again” below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters 11/11.