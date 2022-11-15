High Water Festival 2023 Has Beck, Wilco, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, & More

South Carolina’s High Water Festival 2023 is set to return for its fifth year at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 15-16. Headliners this year include Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco.

Additional High Water performers include: Bleachers, Father John Misty, Shovels & Rope, Big Boi, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, Sierra Ferrell, Wilder Woods, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Black Opry Revue, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Kyshona, and She Returns From War. Ticket options include GA, VIP, and the Weekender package and go on sale November 17. Visit the High Water website for more info.