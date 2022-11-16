A “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar of the Notorious B.I.G. will be brought out in a virtual-reality concert coming to Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms. According to Variety, the concert is produced in collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. estate and will feature the late rapper’s avatar performing classics from his catalog and leading fans on a VR experience in Meta Horizon Worlds in a virtual recreation of ’90s Brooklyn called “The Brook.” (If any of you have any idea what that means, feel free to let me know, because that sounded like a whole lot of Zuckerbergian metaverse word salad to me.)

Anyhow, this VR concert — “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” — is billed as a celebration of Biggie’s 50th birthday year. It’ll premiere on December 16 exclusively in the Venues section of Meta Horizon Worlds (and in Meta Quest TV), which is accessible with a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual-reality headset. Here’s a link to the VR event page.

The VR experience will apparently follow a day in Biggie’s life through a narrative journey written and voiced by Touré. Likewise, the concert will feature guest performances by Diddy, the Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, and Lil’ Cease. There will also be a special set from DJ Clark Kent.

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times,” Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace said in a statement. “However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Check out a trailer for the event below.