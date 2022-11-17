Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition.

After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel “‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” (with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger), and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, Bridgers has dropped a new cover of the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the track will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

01/30 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/05 – Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/06 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

02/08 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

02/10 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/11 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/12 – Perth, Australia @ Laneway Festival

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

05/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

05/27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

05/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

*supporting Taylor Swift