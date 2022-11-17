Phoebe Bridgers – “So Much Wine” (The Handsome Family Cover)
Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition.
After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel “‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” (with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger), and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, Bridgers has dropped a new cover of the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the track will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
11/20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
01/30 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/05 – Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/06 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
02/08 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
02/10 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/11 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/12 – Perth, Australia @ Laneway Festival
05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
05/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
05/27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
05/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
*supporting Taylor Swift