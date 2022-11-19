AMAs Reportedly Scrapping Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute At The Last Minute

News November 19, 2022 4:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
This Sunday’s American Music Awards was originally supposed to include a tribute to Michael Jackson from Chris Brown, but according to TMZ, the tribute has been canceled at the last minute. No official reason has been given for the cancelation, but it’s not too difficult to guess, given the myriad controversies surrounding both Brown and the late pop star.

Brown sounded unhappy with the decision on his Instagram, posting a rehearsal video to Instagram with the caption “U SERIOUS?” Brown added in a comment: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

In March 2019, a fresh wave of controversy arose around Jackson, who was dogged by accusations of child sexual abuse even when he was alive. The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland chronicled the experiences of two alleged victims of Jackson’s and resulted in some radio stations around the world pulling Jackson’s music. The Jackson estate responded to the four-hour documentary, calling it “tabloid character assassination.”

