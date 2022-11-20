Lil Ugly Mane – “Redacted Fog” & “Unassisted”

New Music November 20, 2022 9:58 AM By James Rettig
Lil Ugly Mane – “Redacted Fog” & “Unassisted”

For the past year, the Richmond rapper Lil Ugly Mane has re-emerged as a force of rock-splattered rap music. He self-released a full-length, Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, around this time in 2021, and he’s followed that up with a string of singles, most recently “Split Ends” last month. Today, he’s back with another pair of tracks, “Redacted Fog” and “Unassisted,” which split the difference between twinkling emo and mp3-era blog curiosity. Check them both out below.

