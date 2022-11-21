Simon & Schuster Will Refund Buyers Of $600 Bob Dylan Books “Signed” With Autopen

Fans who forked over $599 to purchase “hand-signed” copies of Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song will get their money back, according to publisher Simon & Schuster, who have been receiving complaints that the signatures are done in a “penned replica form.”

“To those who purchased the Philosophy Of Modern Song limited edition, we want to apologize,” said a tweet from Simon & Schuster. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this information by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

As books arrived in mailboxes on Friday, buyers realized that the “signatures” had been done using “autopen,” which captures a real signature and reproduces it mechanically. Variety points out that buyers had been sharing photos in public forums, realizing that 17 different signature variations had been used.

Initially, the publisher refused requests for refunds, maintaining that “each individual copy of the limited signed edition of Bob Dylan’s THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG was personally signed by the author and is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from the publisher of Simon & Schuster.”

Autopen complaints were also levied against Dolly Parton and Kenny Loggins’ “signed” books this year, with Parton’s signed limited-edition version of Songteller: My Life In Lyrics going for $325. When a Twitter user called out Barnes And Noble for selling autopenned editions of Kenny Loggins’ Still Alright, the bookseller conceded that the publisher had sent them forged signatures.