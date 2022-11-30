pause – “怠​け​者”

One of many great reasons to follow a bunch of artists on Bandcamp is that they might turn you on to other great artists. That’s what happened today when the Japanese slowcore band tree sent out a message to their followers promoting another Japanese slowcore band called pause. It appears that pause only have released one song so far, and it’s a good one. “怠​け​者” — which translates to “lazy” — is as sad and pretty and shambolic as you could hope. It’s also available as a free download, which is giving me warm, fuzzy flashbacks to the heyday of MP3 blogs. Press play.

