Jesy Fortino, the Seattle musician who records under the name Tiny Vipers, works on her own timetable. There are two Tiny Vipers albums, but the last one came out back in 2009. (There was also an LP of ambient instrumental music in 2015; are we counting that one? Maybe we should count that one.) Up until today, Fortino hadn’t released any Tiny Vipers music since her 2017 EP Laughter. Today, however, Tiny Vipers is back with a new three-song EP.

The new Tiny Vipers record is called American Prayer. It’s a stark, haunted, lovely piece of music. Fortino recorded these three songs over three days in Seattle, and the only sounds on the record are Fortino’s voice and her acoustic guitar. There’s a haunting stillness in both her singing and her playing. Her lyrics tell oblique stories. American Prayer is a brief and compelling record from an artist who doesn’t make much music, and it deserves your attention. You can hear it below.

<a href="https://tinyvipers.bandcamp.com/album/american-prayer">American Prayer by Tiny Vipers</a>

The American Prayer EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.