It’s been more than four years since Harlem rap star A$AP Rocky released his last album, the widely disliked Testing. Rocky has been talking up his next album for a very long time — it’ll supposedly feature a bunch of Morrissey collabs — but we still have no idea when or if that album will come out. Still, Rocky has been making music lately. He’s recently appeared on albums from Westside Gunn and from Black Thought and Danger Mouse. A few months ago, he posted the Playboi Carti collab “OUR DE$TINY” on Instagram. And today, Rocky has a new single.

The new A$AP Rocky song “Shittin’ Me” presumably will not appear on his next album. Instead, Rocky made the track for the new video game Need For Speed Unbound. On the track, Rocky raps over a hazy beat from London producer Kelvin Krash, a longtime collaborator. Rocky definitely sounds like he’s on cruise control in this one, but his charisma still shines through. Listen to the track below.

Need For Speed Unbound is out now. The “Shittin’ Me” video is coming out on Monday. Rocky is also on the new Metro Boomin album, which is out today.