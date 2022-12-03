Axl Rose Says He’ll Stop Throwing Mics After Australian Woman Catches One To The Face

Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose has pledged to end his longstanding tradition of tossing microphones into the crowd after he accidentally hit a woman in the face on Tuesday night at the Adelaide Oval. “He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose,” Rebecca Howe told the Adelaide Advertiser after the incident occurred during the band’s last song, “Paradise City.”

Posting to his social media, Rose wrote, “Obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of [our] shows anymore… Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [our] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.”

Rose also called out reporters for portraying the matter in a “negative n’ irresponsible” way following the woman’s injury, writing, “Unfortunately there r those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t be further from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens.”

See Rose’s full statement below.