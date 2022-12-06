Hear Sparklehorse’s Previously Unreleased “It Will Never Stop”

Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous passed away in 2010, and there haven’t been many unreleased tracks that made their way online posthumously. In 2019, his frequent collaborator Danger Mouse shared one of them, “Ninjarous,” which they made with the now-late MF Doom. And today, a Sparklehorse track called “It Will Never Stop” is officially out there in the world, released through ANTI- Records.

The recording was uncovered by his brother Matt, who oversees the Linkous estate and found it among some tapes. “Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” he noted in a statement. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.” The track had been played live before, including at All Tomorrow’s Parties in 2007. The studio version was recorded at Static King and Montrose Recording, and it was produced by Matt Linkous, Melissa Moore Linkous, and Alan Weatherhead, with additional guitar-playing from Weatherhead.

Listen below.

“It Will Never Stop” is out now via ANTI-.