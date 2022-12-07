Yung Lean’s “Ginseng Strip 2002” Was TikTok’s Most Popular Song Of 2022

TikTok has released its 2022 wrap-up, and it looks like Swedish rapper Yung Lean’s 2013 hit “Ginseng Strip 2002” has earned the top spot on the platform’s “Around The World” Global Top 10 (it ranked #3 in the US).

Other songs that made the Global Top 10 list: Nicky Youre and dazy’s breezy pop bop “Sunroof,” WILLOW’s “Wait A Minute,” Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer (the sped-up version), Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and a few others. Check out the full countdown below.

01 Yung Lean – “Ginseng Strip 2002”

02 Nicky Youre & dazy – “Sunroof”

03 WILLOW – “Wait A Minute”

04 WZ Beat – “Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral”

05 Demi Lovato – “Cool For The Summer” (Sped-Up Version)

06 Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux – “Jiggle Jiggle”

07 Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

08 Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

09 Luclover – “L$d”

10 Cris Mj – “Una Noche En Medellín”