Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s TrillStatik 2 Feat. Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., & More

Back in 2019, the Houston rap legend Bun B and esteemed NYC producer Statik Selektah teamed up on an album called TrillStatik. Today they’ve dropped the sequel. TrillStatik 2 is a gust-heavy affair with features from (deep breath) Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Papoose, Smoke DZA, Dave East, Cal Wayne, Termanology, Jinell, Propain, Nems, Flee Lord, Haile Supreme, 38 Spesh, Grafh, Haile Supreme, and Armand Assante.

According to the Bandcamp description, TrillStatik 2 was “recorded live in front of the world” two days ago at NYC chicken and waffles spot Sweet Chick’s Lower East Side location. Although too smooth to come across like a live album, that in-person energy is palpable on TrillStatik 2. It’s not going to change your life, but Statik’s beats are hard and vibrant, Bun’s smooth drawl sounds as authoritative as ever on the mic, and everyone involved sounds excited to participate. Stream the album below.