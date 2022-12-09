Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s TrillStatik 2 Feat. Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., & More

New Music December 9, 2022 2:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s TrillStatik 2 Feat. Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., & More

New Music December 9, 2022 2:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Back in 2019, the Houston rap legend Bun B and esteemed NYC producer Statik Selektah teamed up on an album called TrillStatik. Today they’ve dropped the sequel. TrillStatik 2 is a gust-heavy affair with features from (deep breath) Boldy James, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Papoose, Smoke DZA, Dave East, Cal Wayne, Termanology, Jinell, Propain, Nems, Flee Lord, Haile Supreme, 38 Spesh, Grafh, Haile Supreme, and Armand Assante.

According to the Bandcamp description, TrillStatik 2 was “recorded live in front of the world” two days ago at NYC chicken and waffles spot Sweet Chick’s Lower East Side location. Although too smooth to come across like a live album, that in-person energy is palpable on TrillStatik 2. It’s not going to change your life, but Statik’s beats are hard and vibrant, Bun’s smooth drawl sounds as authoritative as ever on the mic, and everyone involved sounds excited to participate. Stream the album below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Cab For Cutie And The Postal Service Announce Co-Headlining Tour

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

3 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

3 days ago 0

How The Philadelphia Eagles And Philly’s Music Scene Joined Forces On A Christmas Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest