Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Our 50 Best Albums Of 2022 list came out and then SZA Claus dropped her new album today. Sometimes great albums come after listmas, unfortunately. The only foolproof way to avoid excluding these would be to poll our staff and freelance contributors the first week of January and run our year-end content later that month. No plans for that right now, so please feel free to vote for S.O.S. in the Gummy Awards. You may have also noticed Album Of The Week is on hiatus until 2023, so as a service-y guide for the Shut Up, Dude fam I’ve got a list of the new LP and EP releases you can expect for the rest of this year…
12/9/22
∙ SZA – S.O.S.
∙ Nathan Salsburg – Landwerk No. 3
∙ Mount Westmore – Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort
∙ Nina Hagen – Unity
∙ Dead Meadow – Force Form Free
∙ Leland Whitty – Anyhow
∙ Sam Fender – Live From Finsbury Park & Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition
∙ Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls (Deluxe Edition)
∙ My Morning Jacket – Circuital (Deluxe Edition)
∙ Colonial Wound – Easy Laugh
∙ Razorlight – Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight
∙ Bryce Dessner & Alejandro González Iñárritu – BARDO (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film)
∙ Taken By Trees – Another Year Mini Album
∙ En Love – Fled EP
∙ We Were Promised Jetpacks – A Complete One-Eighty EP
∙ Justin Courtney Pierre – Permanent Midnight EP
∙ Mercury – FearMercury EP
∙ ††† (Crosses) – PERMANENT.RADIANT EP
12/12/22
∙ Little Simz – NO THANK YOU
12/14/22
∙ Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS (Deluxe)
12/15/22
∙ Justice – † (Deluxe Edition)
∙ Goldenboy Countup – Chill Golden EP
12/16/22
∙ Ab-Soul – Herbert
∙ $UICIDEBOY$ x Germ – DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE
∙ Circa Survive – Two Dreams
∙ Discreet – This Is Mine
∙ The Sound Of Animals Fighting – Apeshit EP
∙ Nakhane – Leading Lines EP
12/19/22
∙ NCT DREAM – Candy Mini Album
12/21/22
∙ MIKE – Beware Of The Monkey
12/23/22
∙ Embalm – Prelude To Obscurity
We’ve got much more year-end content on the way! Until then, your best and worst comments are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|Chazpod
|Score: 23 | Dec 6th
|
Merry Listmas all! I can’t wait to tabulate your (hopefully clearly laid out) lists!
1. Sudan Archives-Natural Brown Prom Queen
2. Nilufer Yanya-PAINLESS
3. Fontaines DC-Skinty Fia
4. CMAT-If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
5. FKA Twigs-Caprisongs
6. Gang of Youths-Angel in Realtime
7. Ethel Cain-Preacher’s Daughter
8. Real Lies-Lad Ash
9. Rosalia-Motomami
10. Shygirl-Nymph
11. Saba-Few Good Things
12. The Weeknd-Dawn FM
13. TSHA-Capricorn Sun
14. Nia Archives-Forbidden Feelingz
15. Vince Staples-Ramona Park Broke My Heart
16. Denzel Curry-Melt My Eyez See Your Future
17. Big Thief-Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
18. Perfume Genius-Ugly Season
19. Christine & the Queens-Redcar les adorables etoiles (Prologue)
20. Beth Orton-Weather Alive
21. Fred again..-Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
22. HAAi-Baby, We’re Ascending
23. Destroyer-LABYRINTHITIS
24. Bad Boy Chiller Crew-Disrespectful
25. Hercules & Love Affair-In Amber
|#8
|
|crania
|Score: 24 | Dec 5th
|
Pheature
|#7
|
|onepotato
|Score: 27 | Dec 6th
|
01. Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
02. Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
03. Oso Oso – Sore Thumb
04. Caracara – New Preoccupations
05. Mitski – Laurel Hell
06. MJ Lenderman – Boat Songs
07. Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak
08. Horsegirl – Versions of Modern Performance
09. Stars – From Capelton Hill
10. Jane Inc. – Faster Than I Can Take
And 5 More For Good Measure
11. The Reds, Pinks & Purples – Summer at Land’s End
12. Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
13. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
14. Camp Trash – The Long Way, The Slow Way
15. Yard Act – The Overload
For me, 2022 was really awful at times. I had emergency surgery, I was sick for long stretches, and Covid finally found me. All the while, though? The music was spectacular. My top-end favorites were incredible, the deep-cut picks were strong, and my live music experiences were better than ever before.
I’m happy to report I’m in good health at year’s end, and I’m happy to celebrate another Listmas. I hope everybody has a peaceful and happy December, and thanks to the Stereogum crew for sharing great sounds throughout the year! Spoon Forever!
|#6
|
|raptor jesus
|Score: 29 | Dec 6th
|
Only want to reinforce the already known fact that Chat Pile hit us with a sincere blast of truth on the same day as RENAISSANCE. Hands down the most memorable music moment for Oklahoma City in a who knows how long. It might not be for everyone, but God’s Country is about everyone.
01. Chat Pile — God’s Country
02. Rachika Nayer — Heaven Come Crashing
03. Beyoncé — RENAISSANCE
04. Junior Boys — Waiting Game
05. SZA — S.O.S.
06. Beach House — Once Twice Melody
07. Burial — ANTIDAWN
08. Preoccupations — Arrangements
09. Alvvays — Blue Rev
10. Nilüfer Yanya — PAINLESS
11. The Brian Jonestown Massacre — Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees
12. Wet Leg — Wet Leg
13. Soul Glo — Diaspora Problems
14. Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry
15. Spoon — Lucifer on the Sofa
16. Special Interest — Endure
17. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom — Reset
18. Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful
19. Blood Incantation — Timewave Zero
20. Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Betting big money on SZA today!
|#5
|
|bakedbeans
|Score: 31 | Dec 6th
|
Wearing my stereogum shirt under my button down and cheesy teacher tie in support of the gum team.
∙ Gang of Youths – angel in realtime.
Gang of Youths made such an out and out masterpiece to me… I’m still a little miffed it’s not EVERYWHERE right now. Granted, I’m not really confused about it, but I am miffed about it.
|#4
|
|boombox
|Score: 33 | Dec 6th
|
I’m lurking more often than posting here, but I wanted to let y’all know that I have found more great music through this site – writers & commenters alike – than I do anywhere else, and it’s been very deeply appreciated. Reading this list makes me aware of how many of these albums have been my traveling companions through what has been a roller coaster year for me. And many of them were albums I first found here. Thanks so much to all y’all for sharing and guiding the way you do. And now to scan all your comments for things I’m sure I missed before now!
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2022
|#3
|
|Guy K
|Score: 33 | Dec 2nd
|
Hello TNOC community. I haven’t been around here in many months, and I do miss the community. Since we’ve entered the virtual 21st century, I haven’t had anything worth contributing to the discussion because I just don’t know 90% of these songs. Also, since my son started college three months ago, my morning routine is different, work is busier, and I rarely would be able to post anything in those first couple of hours after 8:30 a.m. when everybody posts.
But I am drawn back here today because the deaths of Christine McVie and Irene Cara within the last week compelled me to come back.
Although I own and love most of Stevie Nicks’ solo albums, many of my favorite Fleetwood Mac tracks are Christine McVie songs. She was such a direct, down-to-earth counterbalance to Stevie Nicks. And while there are a lot of Christine McVie Fleetwood Mac songs that still get tons of airplay–and several that have become Madison Avenue staples on commercials–I have had a couple of her best and less-appreciated songs in my head the last two days: Sugar Daddy (what a flat-out banger this one is) and Warm Ways (just gorgeous). Also, Little Lies is probably my favorite F-Mac song of them all other than Sara. R.I.P. Christine.
And, Irene Cara. Only 63. Damn. Those who recall my regular postings here when I was a true regular back in the virtual ‘80s (if any of you are still left) will know that I have Flashdance on my short list of very favorite #1s of the decade. It’s perfectly sung. I still love it because Irene’s vocal performance is so strong as to override the very dated, purely 1983 production. I still love it despite the song never having left heavy rotation on classic hits formats everywhere. R.I.P. Irene.
I hope you all are well here at TNOCS. Again, I miss the community very much.
|#2
|
|dansolo
|Score: 43 | Dec 2nd
|
I’m not and I don’t really understand this reaction. It would be one thing if Stereogum or Pitchfork were milking this for every click – because they could have been posting on this multiple times a day if they covered it even to the extent that the mainstream non-music media is – and they have made a clear decision not to do that. But when one of the biggest names in 21st century music, someone whose work has been championed and critically lauded by the site, is engaging kind of this rhetoric, at a moment where the far-right is making all kinds of inroads into the mainstream? It’s not really something you can just ignore. Like are they just supposed to pretend the biggest story in the music world isn’t happening and then next time Ye wants to drop an album they cover it like a normal album?
|#1
|
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 43 | Dec 2nd
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|galacticana
|Dec 8th
|
subject line: URGENT: OUR FUTURE IS AT STAKE
message: Galacto,
More than ever before, we need to get AS MANY VOTERS AS POSSIBLE on our side. Time is RUNNING OUT to stop the GREATEST CRISIS of our time. The VERY SOUL of our community is AT STAKE.
PLEASE, Galacto, will you do your part and VOTE for Imperial Triumphant’s “Spirit of Ecstasy” as album of the year? Or at least for like Chat Pile or Boris or something? If you don’t, this most vital prize in music might be given to some TWEE BULLSHIT or to A BAND NAMED AFTER A YEAR.
The people know what they need. They need to maintain their DIGNITY by voting for an album of howling art-deco-inspired chaos that TOTALLY WHIPS ASS. No one understands better than I do what difficult choices are at stake in your decision. But the time has come to BAND TOGETHER and take music back FOR THE PEOPLE. Standing with you in these troubled times,
Senator Elizabeth Warren
In some ways, I kind of appreciate Kanye’s complete mental breakdown into a black skinhead of sorts, because while I don’t want literal fucking neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes getting attention and sway in our politics, the reality is that people like him have held sway in the background for some time now, and they are the logical conclusion of white grievance peddlers like Trump and Tucker Carlson. Fuentes has his own delusions, but at least he is quite honest about what horrors he would like to unleash on the country.
Americans need to take a good look into the dark heart of this movement, realize just how ugly and dangerous it is at its core, and make sure that people who hold such ideologies never hold power again.