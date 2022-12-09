Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Our 50 Best Albums Of 2022 list came out and then SZA Claus dropped her new album today. Sometimes great albums come after listmas, unfortunately. The only foolproof way to avoid excluding these would be to poll our staff and freelance contributors the first week of January and run our year-end content later that month. No plans for that right now, so please feel free to vote for S.O.S. in the Gummy Awards. You may have also noticed Album Of The Week is on hiatus until 2023, so as a service-y guide for the Shut Up, Dude fam I’ve got a list of the new LP and EP releases you can expect for the rest of this year…

12/9/22

∙ SZA – S.O.S.

∙ Nathan Salsburg – Landwerk No. 3

∙ Mount Westmore – Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort

∙ Nina Hagen – Unity

∙ Dead Meadow – Force Form Free

∙ Leland Whitty – Anyhow

∙ Sam Fender – Live From Finsbury Park & Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition

∙ Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls (Deluxe Edition)

∙ My Morning Jacket – Circuital (Deluxe Edition)

∙ Colonial Wound – Easy Laugh

∙ Razorlight – Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight

∙ Bryce Dessner & Alejandro González Iñárritu – BARDO (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film)

∙ Taken By Trees – Another Year Mini Album

∙ En Love – Fled EP

∙ We Were Promised Jetpacks – A Complete One-Eighty EP

∙ Justin Courtney Pierre – Permanent Midnight EP

∙ Mercury – FearMercury EP

∙ ††† (Crosses) – PERMANENT.RADIANT EP

12/12/22

∙ Little Simz – NO THANK YOU

12/14/22

∙ Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS (Deluxe)

12/15/22

∙ Justice – † (Deluxe Edition)

∙ Goldenboy Countup – Chill Golden EP

12/16/22

∙ Ab-Soul – Herbert

∙ $UICIDEBOY$ x Germ – DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE

∙ Circa Survive – Two Dreams

∙ Discreet – This Is Mine

∙ The Sound Of Animals Fighting – Apeshit EP

∙ Nakhane – Leading Lines EP

12/19/22

∙ NCT DREAM – Candy Mini Album

12/21/22

∙ MIKE – Beware Of The Monkey

12/23/22

∙ Embalm – Prelude To Obscurity

We’ve got much more year-end content on the way! Until then, your best and worst comments are below.

