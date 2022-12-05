SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

News December 5, 2022 2:31 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Fresh off an SNL appearance last weekend, SZA will release her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S. this Friday. Today she revealed the tracklist via a social post asking followers which of two formats they preferred for the back cover display. The album includes features by Phoebe Bridgers, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt” are on the album, as well as “Blind,” which SZA performed on SNL. Check out the full 23-song tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “S.O.S.”
02 “Kill Bill”
03 “Seek & Destroy”
04 “Low”
05 “Love Language”
06 “Blind”
07 “Used” (Feat. Don Toliver)
08 “Snooze”
09 “Notice Me”
10 “Gone Girl”
11 “Smoking On My Ex Pack”
12 “Ghost In The Machine” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
13 “FZF”
14 “Nobody Gets Me”
15 “Conceited”
16 “Special”
17 “Too Late”
18 “Far”
19 “Shirt”
20 “Open Arms” (Feat. Travis Scott)
21 “I Hate U”
22 “Good Days”
23 “Forgiveness” (Feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)

S.O.S. is out 12/9 on TDE/RCA.

