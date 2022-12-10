Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland

Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.

“I have felt like I owe a debt to Oakland, and that nothing I do will ever repay it because of the life that I was given through Oakland,” Too $hort told SFGATE. “There’s a few things that happened in my life that, if they didn’t happen, Too Short wouldn’t happen, and going to Fremont High is one of those things,” he added. “It was like our home base; we’d meet up at school and then we’d go to the house and make tapes, then we’d go out into the neighborhoods and sell the tapes.”

Too $hort also said about his legacy in the Oakland rap scene: “I was standing up on a foundation that was already solid, it was already built. So I really had to uphold the legacy of Oakland and the bay. It wasn’t like it was me who was starting this for the first time — big things had happened in the bay, it had a rich history. I’m not taking it lightly.”