In November, Texas hard-rock crew Narrow Head announced a new album, Moments Of Clarity, coming early next year. Recorded in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, with touring guitarist Kora Puckett joining as a permanent member of the band. Narrow Head have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with the distortion-packed “Gearhead,” which also has a video.

“This is the type of song I’ve always wanted to write. A hardcore song with a catchy hook. If you ever wanted to describe our sound to someone; start with this song,” the band’s Jacob Duarte says. He adds of the album title: “The phrase [Moments Of Clarity] created a space for me to reflect upon my own life… Since our last record I’ve had plenty of moments of realization like that… when you experience friends dying, you’re forced to see life a little differently.”

Listen to and watch “Gearhead” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

02/07 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl ~

02/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ~

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ~

02/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ~

02/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio ~

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ~

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~

02/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ~

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ~

02/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box ~

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ~

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ~

02/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ~

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ~

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston

Moments Of Clarity is out 2/10 on Run For Cover.