Comedian Dave Chappelle had a show last night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where he brought out wildly unpopular Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who walked onstage to a loud chorus of “boos.” According to SFGate, Chappelle also apparently asked Musk to unban his friend Talib Kweli from Twitter. With Kweli standing about five feet away from Musk, the CEO had to agree.

Kweli was banned from Twitter in 2020 after “repeated violations of the Twitter rules,” which consisted of him repeatedly harassing a 24-year-old student and activist named Maya Moody. In August, Kweli sued the feminist news website Jezebel for “emotional distress” following a 2020 story titled “Talib Kweli’s Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off.”

Meanwhile, Musk spent much of the weekend behaving like a far-right troll, mocking everyone from transgender and nonbinary people to public-health officials. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he tweeted on December 11. “The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters,” he tweeted Monday morning after being booed off stage.

When Twitter user James Yu tweeted that most of the stadium was booing at Musk, the embattled CEO insisted that “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

elon musk getting boo’ed by thousands of people at dave chappelle’s show last night… a little treat to start your week pic.twitter.com/QRHnOwyGG5 — matt (@mattxiv) December 12, 2022

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022