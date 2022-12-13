Stream DC Punk Band Corvo’s Frantic New EP Cortadas
For the past few years, Corvo — Spanish for “Crooked” — have been making noise within the Washington, DC DIY scene. Corvo’s songs are all in Spanish, and they play a fast and unhinged form of D-beat that sometimes crosses over into full-on grindcore territory. The band has put out a handful of releases: a couple of demos, a live tape. Today, they’ve come out with a 10-minute monster called Cortadas (Spanish for Cut).
Cortadas is an absolutely nasty record that never lets up. Opening track “Teatro” has guest vocals from No/Mas leader Roger Rivadeneira, while closing track “Ídolos” moves the band toward a truly grimy form of classic rock. The whole thing is raw and angry and alive, and you can hear it all below.
The Cortadas EP is out now on To Live A Lie.