Stream DC Punk Band Corvo’s Frantic New EP Cortadas

New Music December 13, 2022 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream DC Punk Band Corvo’s Frantic New EP Cortadas

New Music December 13, 2022 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

For the past few years, Corvo — Spanish for “Crooked” — have been making noise within the Washington, DC DIY scene. Corvo’s songs are all in Spanish, and they play a fast and unhinged form of D-beat that sometimes crosses over into full-on grindcore territory. The band has put out a handful of releases: a couple of demos, a live tape. Today, they’ve come out with a 10-minute monster called Cortadas (Spanish for Cut).

Cortadas is an absolutely nasty record that never lets up. Opening track “Teatro” has guest vocals from No/Mas leader Roger Rivadeneira, while closing track “Ídolos” moves the band toward a truly grimy form of classic rock. The whole thing is raw and angry and alive, and you can hear it all below.

The Cortadas EP is out now on To Live A Lie.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock Somewhere: Watch Lizzo Get Wasted With Seth Meyers

58 mins ago 0

Kehlani Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Fan At UK Show

2 hours ago 0

Watch Sam Smith And Cyndi Lauper Perform At Respect For Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

4 hours ago 0

Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Shooting: “I Can’t Go To Jail”

4 hours ago 0

FAIM – “Silver Spoon”

7 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest