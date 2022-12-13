For the past few years, Corvo — Spanish for “Crooked” — have been making noise within the Washington, DC DIY scene. Corvo’s songs are all in Spanish, and they play a fast and unhinged form of D-beat that sometimes crosses over into full-on grindcore territory. The band has put out a handful of releases: a couple of demos, a live tape. Today, they’ve come out with a 10-minute monster called Cortadas (Spanish for Cut).

Cortadas is an absolutely nasty record that never lets up. Opening track “Teatro” has guest vocals from No/Mas leader Roger Rivadeneira, while closing track “Ídolos” moves the band toward a truly grimy form of classic rock. The whole thing is raw and angry and alive, and you can hear it all below.

<a href="https://corvodc.bandcamp.com/album/cortadas">Cortadas by Corvo</a>

The Cortadas EP is out now on To Live A Lie.