A couple years back, the Denver hardcore band FAIM put out their debut full-length, Hollow Hope, the culmination of a string of releases dating back to 2017. Last month, they shared a two-track single that was produced by Jack Shirley, and we highlighted it in our monthly hardcore column. Now they’ve got another full-length on the way — the bad news is that it’s being billed as their last. Your Life And Nothing Else was also produced by Shirley, and it will be out in March 3. Today, FAIM are sharing the fearsome “Silver Spoon” from it.

“This song is about how frustrating it is to watch white, upper middle class men fuck up their lives in their 20s and somehow end up making six figures once they get over their Peter Pan stage,” the band’s Kat Lanzillo told Decibel. “It doesn’t matter that many of them identify as a leftist. They are just continuing the cycle of white men being on top with very little effort and everyone else having to scrape and crawl to gain any ground. Also, they should try and be friends with people who aren’t just white men.”

TOUR DATES:

12/17 Denver, CO @ 3632 Morrison Rd (w/ Raw Breed, Candy Apple, the Consequence, Sewerslide)

01/13 Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

01/14 Vancouver, BC @ The Red Gate

01/15 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

Your Life And Nothing Else is out 3/3 via Safe Inside Records. Pre-order it here.