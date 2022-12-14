Kehlani Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Fan At UK Show

Kehlani has opened up about being sexually assaulted by a fan following a performance (part of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour) at the 02 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. Posting to their Instagram story on Monday, Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, wrote that they had been inappropriately touched while being escorted through the crowd after the show. “I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in the now-deleted post. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.”

Kehlani continued: “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani has discussed their experience with sexual assault before — in 2019, they opened up on an episode of their Sunday Gems podcast, saying: “I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting. Suck my dick.'”